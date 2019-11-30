Storms moving through ahead of cold front

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee overnight with locally heavy rain, intense lightning and the potential for isolated damaging winds and small hail.
Rain will move out from west to east between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Rainfall totals will be around one inch. You can follow the weather late tonight with our First Alert Weather App.
Cooler and breezy behind a cold front for Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 50s with a north wind at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.
We will start the work week with highs in the 40s. It will be sunny and dry through Wednesday. Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday.
