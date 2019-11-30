Storms move in this afternoon ahead of a cold front

We’re starting off very warm this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 50s. Wind is calm this morning with some passing clouds, but that will change as we move into the afternoon. Clouds will increase as we move into the middle of the day today with storm chances picking up through the afternoon. Storms will pick up during the afternoon and evening as a cold front nears. Rain showers will likely precede a stronger wave of storms. A few of these storms could produce strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Rainfall will be heavy with much of the Valley seeing more than an inch of rain by early Sunday.