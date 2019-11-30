Storms move in this afternoon ahead of a cold front

Happy Saturday! You’ll need your rain gear if you’re planning to be out and about today!
We’re starting off very warm this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 50s. Wind is calm this morning with some passing clouds, but that will change as we move into the afternoon. Clouds will increase as we move into the middle of the day today with storm chances picking up through the afternoon. Storms will pick up during the afternoon and evening as a cold front nears. Rain showers will likely precede a stronger wave of storms. A few of these storms could produce strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Rainfall will be heavy with much of the Valley seeing more than an inch of rain by early Sunday.
The cold front will pass through overnight tonight and that will bring some changes for Sunday and Monday. Wind will pick up on Sunday, gusting out of the west at 15 to 25 mph. That will keep temperatures much cooler across the Valley, with the low to mid 50s throughout the day. Wind will continue overnight into Monday which will bring in even colder temperatures. Monday will start off with temperatures near freezing. We’ll start the work week, and December, cooler, breezy, and dry with temperatures right around normal.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
