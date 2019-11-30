2 north Alabama teams heading to AHSAA championships

FYFFE, Ala. (WAFF) - After Friday night’s victories, two north Alabama high school teams will play for state tittles in Auburn.
Undefeated Fyffe took on Collinsville Friday night. In the 1st quarter, Ike Rowell scored from a few yards out. Rowell found the end zone again in the second, helping Fyffe win 21-0.
The Red Devils will play Reeltown for the class 2A championship at Jordan–Hare Stadium on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.
Mars Hill also hasn’t lost a football game all season. They kept it that way Friday as they faced Pickens County. They won 22-18.
Mars Hill will meet Lanett High at Jordan–Hare for the class 1A state championship on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
