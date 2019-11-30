Man hit and killed on University Drive Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was hit and killed on University Dr. just after midnight Friday night.
Huntsville Police did not provide many details on the scene, but one officer did say police are looking for two men who left the scene after the man who died was hit.
More than 12 units were at the intersection of University and Henderson talking to witnesses.
The road was temporarily closed but reopened later in the night.
