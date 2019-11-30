Iron Bowl live blog

Alabama and Auburn faced off for the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019. (Source: WTVM)
By Jonathan Grass | November 30, 2019 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 5:43 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is live blogging the Iron Bowl from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

1ST QUARTER

Alabama kicked a 43-yard field goal halfway through the first quarter. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix fought back when he ran the ball for a touchdown, pushing the Tigers ahead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

2ND QUARTER

The second quarter has been a lot of back and forth scoring.

Najee Harris started by rumbling into the end zone from six yards out for touchdown, bringing the Tide back up 10 -7.

The Tigers quickly fought back by kicking a field goal to even the score. The Tigers’ Smoke Monday then intercepted and ran for the end zone to put them back into the lead 17-10.

The score was quickly tied again, though, after Alabama sophomore Jaylen Waddle came back with a 98-yard kick-off return for the touchdown.

Alabama quickly came back by forcing a fumble and Auburn’s next offensive drive. Then Matt Jones threw a touchdown pass to bring the Tide up 24-17.

The Tigers scored again to tie it again 24-24.

But the Tide’s Mac Jones sent it to Jaylen Waddle again for a 58-yard touchdown, putting Alabama ahead 31-27 at halftime.

3RD QUARTER

The Tigers started the third quarter with a field goal, making it 31-30.

Zakoby McClain intercepted and ran 100 yards for a Tiger touchdown. This gave Auburn the lead by 37-31 until Jaylen Waddle came back for score number three, taking Mac Jones’ pass for a 12-yard touchdown. The Tide was back up 38-37.

The Tigers scored another field goal to get up to 40-38.

