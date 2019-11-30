Iron Bowl live blog

Jaylen Waddle is the 2nd Alabama player over the last 20 seasons with a kickoff return TD & Rec TD in the same game (Christion Jones vs VT in 2013).



Auburn has given up 31 points in the 1st half, the 2nd-most pts Auburn has allowed before halftime in a game under Gus Malzahn. pic.twitter.com/e0ngJ09kjG