Iron Bowl live blog

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is live blogging the Iron Bowl from Jordan-Hare Stadium.
1ST QUARTER
Alabama kicked a 43-yard field goal halfway through the first quarter. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix fought back when he ran the ball for a touchdown, pushing the Tigers ahead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
2ND QUARTER
The second quarter has been a lot of back and forth scoring.
Najee Harris started by rumbling into the end zone from six yards out for touchdown, bringing the Tide back up 10 -7.
The Tigers quickly fought back by kicking a field goal to even the score. The Tigers’ Smoke Monday then intercepted and ran for the end zone to put them back into the lead 17-10.
The score was quickly tied again, though, after Alabama sophomore Jaylen Waddle came back with a 98-yard kick-off return for the touchdown.
Alabama quickly came back by forcing a fumble and Auburn’s next offensive drive. Then Matt Jones threw a touchdown pass to bring the Tide up 24-17.
The Tigers scored again to tie it again 24-24.
But the Tide’s Mac Jones sent it to Jaylen Waddle again for a 58-yard touchdown, putting Alabama ahead 31-27 at halftime.
3RD QUARTER
The Tigers started the third quarter with a field goal, making it 31-30.
Zakoby McClain intercepted and ran 100 yards for a Tiger touchdown. This gave Auburn the lead by 37-31 until Jaylen Waddle came back for score number three, taking Mac Jones’ pass for a 12-yard touchdown. The Tide was back up 38-37.
The Tigers scored another field goal to get up to 40-38.
