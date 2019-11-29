Next weather maker brings storms tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Conditions will remain quiet today with a mix of sun and clouds as the day rolls along. Highs will make it into the lower 60s.
This weekend bring back showers and storms with another cold front that will sweep through the area. Wet weather will be mostly reserved for the second half of the day into the overnight hours.
Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s. The Iron Bowl should stay dry until after the game. The cold front will move through by early Sunday morning. Sunday looks mostly dry with temperatures knocked into the lower 50s.
Next week starts the last month of this year. The next work week ahead will be much cooler after the cold front. Expect cold morning and cool afternoons.
