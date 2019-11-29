Huntsville PD: Man tried to shoot officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man tried and failed to shoot an officer tonight, according to Huntsville Police.
Officers say they were checking out a vehicle that was stopped in the road, near Triana Blvd. and Westmill Drive.
Lieutenant Michael Johnson says when the first officer arrived, someone got out of the car and shot at the officer then jumped back in the car.
Police chased the suspect and caught up with him near Bob Wallace Ave. and Leeman Ferry Road.
They arrested the suspect.
No officers were injured.
