Crews respond to fire at north Huntsville strip mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a strip mall in north Huntsville Friday morning.
Crews were called to a strip mall on Winchester Road. HEMSI responded as well.
Officials on scene tell us the fire mostly affected Bishop’s Eastside Pub & Grill, while smoke carried over to a neighboring business, Jade Nail Spa.
Firefighters have been able to get this fire under control, but the cause is unknown at this time.
