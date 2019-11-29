Electronics are the main items bringing people in on Black Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Best Buy general store manager said there were people waiting when the doors opened at 8 a.m.
The store manager says TV’s, computers and smart phones are the main items bringing people in on Black Friday.
The Best Buy in Huntsville had 130 employees to help them. Big savings on expensive items like laptops and TV’s is enough to make some drive more than an hour in the car to get to Best Buy.
Tampa Duncan is one of those people who drove around 60 miles just to come to Best Buy.
He says the phone he wanted was sold out at the Birmingham store so he drove to Huntsville instead.
And he got a Smart TV, he’s hoping will score him some points with his mother-in-law.
“It’s for the mother-in-law. So anything you can do for the mother-in-law will help out. Other than it should start after midnight. Let everyone have family time on thanksgiving. Other than that it’s all good,” said Tampa Duncan, Black Friday Shopper
The Black Friday deals will last through Saturday and then it’s on to Cyber Monday. The store manager says they will have plenty of good deals in store for that as well.
