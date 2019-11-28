Sun and cloud mix for Thanksgiving Day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thanksgiving will feature a very nice forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s.
Black Friday will also be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 60s.
Another cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Saturday. This cold front will bring rain back into the forecast, mainly for the evening and through the night.
Some storms could be strong. Most of the rain will be out by sunrise Sunday.
