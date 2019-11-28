Staying safe this Black Friday

(WAFF) - Many of you today are looking forward to gathering around the table for a Thanksgiving meal, and for some of you, the holiday’s traditions include getting ready for Black Friday shopping.
While the day brings lots of excitement and great deals, it’s important that you remember to stay safe, today and throughout the holiday shopping season.
“Pay attention to your surroundings as you’re walking from shop to shop and to and from your car,” says Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police Department.
“Always have your keys ready to get in your car. Standing beside your car, fumbling with your keys and becoming distracted just raises your risk of becoming a victim of theft or another crime.”
Another important tip - lock your car!
“About 90 percent of our B and E Autos occur without force. That means the cars were unlocked,” says Johnson.
Law enforcement will also be taking measures to help you safe. Officers are set to work overtime and will be saturating business districts throughout the area.
“We expect everybody to come up and greet them, let them know that everything’s going okay with them throughout their shopping experience," says Johnson. “And if you need any assistance, let us know.”
