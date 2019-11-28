Shoals nurse rescues man lying in ditch all night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was in desperate need of medical attention when a passerby came to his rescue. That person just happened to work in the exact place he needed to go.
North Alabama Medical Center gave their employee a shoutout and posted about the whole thing on Facebook.
According to the hospital, Tonya White, a registered nurse, was driving to work Wednesday morning when she saw an unusual car on the side of the road. She took a second look and noticed someone was lying in the ditch. She soon discovered he had been there all night long, according to the hospital.
Friends and family of the man say he was heading to church in Columbia, Tennessee night but must have become disoriented.
“I called out to him and he answered me. I called 911 and then my husband to bring down blankets,” said White. “I stayed at the scene until help arrived. I wanted to make sure he was OK.”
Paramedics brought the man, called, J.B., to North Alabama Medical Center for an evaluation. According to the hospital, he actually ended up being admitted to White’s floor.
“This is a Thanksgiving we’ll never forget,” said J.B.'s friend, Joe. “We wanted to meet her and thank her. It’s truly heroic. Thanks to Tonya’s awareness and quick thinking, we have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.”
