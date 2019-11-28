Nursing home hosts Thanksgiving celebration for residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many of us celebrate Thanksgiving around the kitchen table with our loved ones, some don’t get to spend the holidays in a typical “home” setting, such as seniors in nursing homes. However, one local retirement facility is still looking to make Thanksgiving special for its residents.
Seniors at Regency Retirement Village have been able to enjoy several Thanksgiving celebrations over the past several days, and today, they’ll get to feast on the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
“We just recreate home here,” says Charla Scott, the administrator at Regency Retirement Village. “This is their home at this point, and we try to do everything we can to have those same celebrations and the same type of meals... that you would have at your house.”
Family members have also been invited to join in on the celebration, and for residents who may not have anyone to visit them, administrators say they too are well-loved.
“They’re our family," says Scott. "We love them up and treat them just like we would our aunts and uncles and grandmas... We spend more time here with these people than we do waking hours with our loved ones at home. So, this is our family. We adopt people as they come in, and we enjoy all the holidays with them. We’re with them every day for lunch. We’re with them at night. So, it’s just a continuation, and it’s home.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.