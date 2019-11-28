NAACP, local organizations react to Ala. Supreme Court Confederate monument ruling

“One of the most aggravating things about this debate is the “you can’t erase history” thing. No, you can’t. People in New Orleans still remember who won and who lost the civil war without Lee looking down over them. The Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse was erected as a form of racist bullying during the same time that lynchings were happening for the same reason. This law is an extension of the racist bullying. It’s inherently discriminatory because the statues it protects are inherently racist. The fact that Madison County’s monument is at the courthouse, the place that should embody justice for ALL citizens, is ridiculous. Obviously a more appropriate place would be the Veterans Memorial. The inscription next to it honoring the cause of the Confederacy is an affront to human decency. We should resist this law as individuals, and as a city that claims to love equality and freedom. We’ll continue to raise money to pay the fine to have it moved. The people responsible for this are dying out along with their way of thinking. In spite of this law, sooner or later, the statue at the Madison County Courthouse will come down.”