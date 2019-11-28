Madison police officer injured during traffic stop

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A Madison police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a scuffle from a routine traffic stop that happened at Blach Road and Amhurst Place on Thursday afternoon.
Police tell us the officer conducted the routine traffic stop because the motorcycle didn’t have a tag.
When authorities ran the plates they discovered the motorcycle was stolen out of Cullman.
The Madison police officer who pulled the motorcycle over was involved in a scuffle with the person riding it.
The officer was hurt and was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators tell us the motorcyclist got away, but police are still searching for him
