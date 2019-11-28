Huntsville church surprises shoppers with grocery money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Giving is a major part of Thanksgiving. We can easily forget that part of the day when we’re surrounded by food. But one Huntsville church combined the two by giving the gift of food.
All Nations Worship Assembly has collected almost $3,000 over the past few months. On Wednesday, they used that money to help some strangers.
The pastor, Adrian Davis, gave away 15 gift cards to random families at Kroger on Oakwood Avenue. Each card had $150.
“I’m just grateful that we are in the position to do anything,” Davis said.
