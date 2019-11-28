Crime Stoppers: Thousands spent on credit cards stolen at Huntsville restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say it didn’t take long for a couple to charge up a storm with stolen credit cards.
Police say they stole a woman’s wallet after she hung her purse on a chair at Panera Bread on Governors Drive.
The credit cards were used shortly after to buy thousands of dollars of merchandise all over Huntsville, according to police.
Investigators say the same couple that did this also stole a purse from a customer at Cracker Barrel and started using their credit cards throughout the city.
They were last seen driving this dark sport utility vehicle.
If you can recognize them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
