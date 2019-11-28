Athens Limestone Animal Shelter asking for pet food donations

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, many people are filling their homes with family for Thanksgiving, but the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter says some people are also letting go of their pets.
The shelter says they have a lot of older dogs waiting for their forever homes that were turned in by their owners. They also have many kittens and puppies.
To keep up with all of those animals, the shelter is asking for help. Wet and dry puppy and cat food is in short supply. And the demand will only increase as intake numbers go up.
To add some cheer to these cats and dogs’ lives, 10 volunteers fed the animals a Thanksgiving meal complete with chicken, rice and pumpkin pie.
