Huntsville police searching for missing woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police would like the public to be aware of a missing person case.
Police are looking for Melissa Elaine Lacy, 44. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, possibly has blond hair and a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a dolphin tattoo on one of her legs.
Lacy was reported missing by her mother. She was last seen around the La Quinta West on University Drive on Nov. 19.
If anyone has information please call 256-427-5514.
