State trooper shares travel safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many, Thanksgiving is the official beginning of holiday travel seasons, and before you hit the road there are some things law enforcement officials want you to keep in mind.
“Our goal is not to write you a ticket," said Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville. "We don’t want to spoil your holiday by placing you in jail, but keep in mind we have a job to do and our mindset is safety of the public at large.”
Summerville says you should always make have a designated driver if you plan to drink, schedule your trip around peak travel times to avoid traffic, remember the new seat belt law in Alabama that requires backseat riders to wear a seat belt and remember the anti-road rage law.
“If you’re in the left lane and you’re not passing, driven at least a mile and a half and you don’t pass someone - you’re in violation of that law, and can be cited for that," said Summerville.
Summerville added in Alabama if you’re pulled over you are not required to alert officers you have a weapon in the car. If you are asked, however, you must show your permit. Laws vary from state-to-state, so Summerville advises checking before you hit the road.
In 2018, ALEA reported 482 crashes (36 involved alcohol), seven traffic fatalities (2 involved alcohol) and 35 people arrested for DUI in the day before Thanksgiving through Sunday after.
