Soggy start to the day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Conditions are soggy this morning across the Tennessee Valley. Wet weather will continue to pour as the rain tracks eastward.
The cold front that is sparking the showers and storms will move through the area this morning.
After sunrise, around 9 AM, the rain will be farther east, and the sky should be back dry with the exception of a few lingering spots of rain.
By midday, the rain will be completely out and cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front.
Temperatures to start the day are in the mid to upper 60s, so today's high will be during the morning, opposed to the afternoon. Temperatures will drop throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Thanksgiving will feature a very nice forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Black Friday will also be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 60s.
Another cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Saturday. This cold front will bring rain back into the forecast, mainly for the evening and through the night. Some storms could be strong. Most of the rain will be out by sunrise Sunday.
