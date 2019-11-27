Rain, then cooler

Conditions are soggy this morning across the Tennessee Valley. Wet weather will continue to pour as the rain tracks eastward. The cold front that is sparking the showers and storms will move through the area this morning. After sunrise, around 9 AM, the rain will be farther east, and the sky should be back dry with the exception of a few lingering spots of rain. By midday, the rain will be completely out and cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front.