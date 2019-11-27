Mississippi Lottery sales top $2.5M on first day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $2.5 million in lottery tickets were sold on the first day.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said $570,000 of those sales will go back to the state.
“We believe Mississippi has more than exceeded expectations,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We knew Mississippians were ready to play the lottery. We did not foresee the level of their excitement."
That money will go to infrastructure. Upon passing $80 million, it will funnel into the Education Enhancement Fund.
Scratch-off tickets went on sale at 5 a.m. in more than 1,100 stores across the state. Powerball and MegaMillions will be coming in January.
Click here to find out which stores near you are selling the tickets.
