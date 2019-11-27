Former District Attorney weighs in on bond reduction in Blanchard case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the investigation into Aniah Blanchard’s kidnapping continues, questions continue to surface about bond amounts set for suspects arrested in the case.
A judge set Antwon Fisher’s bond at $50,000. He was the second man charged in Aniah’s disappearance. Investigators say he helped Ibraheem Yazeed destroy evidence in the case.
Fisher also pleaded guilty to murder in 2006 and was sentenced to 19 years with 17 of that suspended.
Former Jefferson County District Attorney Brandon Falls says Fisher’s criminal history is a factor when a judge is weighing a person’s bond, but a judge also weighs when that crime occurred.
They also weigh things like the person’s age, character, family ties, the type of crime the person is now charged with and the current investigation.
One of the big things a judge factors is if they believe this person could be a danger to the community.
Falls says all of this was taken into consideration when a judge decided to give Fisher bond and set the amount at $50,000.
He says in looking at this case - or any case - the bond is not the punishment for the alleged crime. The person charged still has to work through courts.
“They say to themselves, this person committed a crime. I think they ought to go to prison, so they might as well go ahead and be in jail now and be serving their time on the front end, but that’s just not how the law works. It’s just not something the court can do. And it is highly disappointing and frightening sometimes for the public," said Falls.
Fisher is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing in December.
