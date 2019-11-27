Decatur residents fear 3M investigation reports are worse than anticipated

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New investigation results from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management confirm the presence of potentially toxic chemicals at Brookhaven Middle School.
The previous landfill is one of three sites owned by the city of Decatur and used by 3M
Preliminary investigation results results show PFOS chemicals are more than eight times the EPA’s health advisory limit.
Dozens of Decatur residents say at first, they weren’t concerned with the chemicals.
Now, it’s a different story.
“I’ve lived in Decatur until a couple years ago when I moved out to the shoals. I’ve been battling Leukemia for a year and a half now. I think it’s something, I don’t know if it’s in the water, air, land, something here is just off,” Rachel McCollum said.
McCollum lived in Decatur for a majority of her life.
She went to Brookhaven Middle School, and her parents and grandparents lived in the neighborhood across the street.
After a year and a half battle, McCollum says her doctor’s told her, there’s not much more they can do.
“So many people around here all of a sudden are just falling ill with cancer. And someone needs to speak up about it.," McCollum continued.
According to the Center for Disease Control, PFOS and PFOA are highly toxic to animals, however they don’t know the full affects on humans.
“Every time a new report comes out like this the pattern is that we have even more to be concerned about and this is worse than 3M has led us on to believe," Tennessee Riverkeeper Founder David Whiteside said.
Whiteside says it’s not just PFOA and PFOS chemicals people need to be concerned about.
“It has new chemicals that are of concern. This is a damning report for 3M and we’re still analyzing it, but things continue to get worse for the company," Whiteside continued.
McCollum says she believes the companies releasing these toxic chemicals need to be held responsible.
“My kid is gonna grow up without a mom now. So, that’s where I stand. I think they should definitely have to pay. And how do you put a price tag on a kid without a mom," McCollum said.
In previous conversations with 3M, their spokeswoman said their chemical levels are within EPA guidelines.
WAFF 48 News is continuing to look into this developing story.
