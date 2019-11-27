Charges upgraded in Franklin County murder case

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused in a deadly shooing in the Phil Campbell community is now facing a possible death sentence if he’s convicted.
The Franklin County grand jury returned an indictment against Thomas Martin upgrading his charges from murder to capital murder.
Prosecutors say Martin killed Jason Wayne Poore in February. They’ve not gone into detail about what led up to the shooting.
A woman who was also charged in the crime has agreed to testify against Martin, in exchange for immunity from her own murder charge. Court documents show Brittany Barnett pled guilty to burglary and chemical endangerment and received a 12 year sentence in exchange for her testimony.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.