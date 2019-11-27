Artist creates his sixth Alabama fallen officer portrait of 2019

Philadephia artist Jonny Castro has drawn all sixth of the officers who've died in Alabama in 2019. His latest is Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams. (Source: Jonny Castro Art)
By John Shryock and WSFA Staff | November 26, 2019 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 6:59 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the sixth time this year, Jonny Castro has turned his attention to Alabama. With every stroke of the stylus on his Photoshop program, he makes an effort to paint an uplifting moment for those suffering in a tremendous moment of grief.

Castro’s latest piece is that of fallen Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams.

“He didn’t care if you were black or white, rich or poor; John took care of people. He always had a smile and was always...

Castro, who lives in Philadelphia, is a forensic composite artist and U.S. Army combat veteran. His portraits of heroes killed in the line of duty are part of his Portraits of Valor project.

After creating the pieces, he has them professionally printed at his local printing shop, then packs and ships them to the officers’ families.

“The reason behind painting portraits of these fallen heroes is to try and share who these officers were in life before they were taken from us,” Castro says. “Police Officers risk their lives every single day to protect the citizens of this country. They go out and do a thankless job because, believe it or not, they want to make a difference. They laugh. They cry. They have families. They have hobbies. They are human beings just like every one else.”

The portraits are a source of passion for Castro, not profit. He makes each piece free of charge for families and those who worked beside the fallen law enforcement officer.

“The printing and shipping costs of these prints is 100% funded by me,” Castro’s Facebook page states. “I absolutely will not sell prints or accept any sort of money of them. I never have and I never will.”

Here’s a look back at Castro’s other paintings focusing on Alabama law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Yesterday morning, Birmingham (Alabama) Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter answered a fellow officer’s call for backup. The...

A bright, young Police Officer named Sean Tuder was gunned down yesterday afternoon. He was taken in a senseless act of...

On Sunday night, Auburn (Alabama) Police Officers responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance inside of a trailer...

In the late evening hours of June 10th, Monroe County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Deputy Julius Dailey was responding to a radio...

“Heroes come in many forms…Tonight, one of our heroes has died in the line of duty”. Yesterday evening, Tuscaloosa...

