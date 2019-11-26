U.S. Attorney talks deadly year for Alabama law enforcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the death of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams, five Alabama law enforcement officials have been killed by hostile gunfire in 2019.
Five killed by hostile gunfire in Alabama is the most since 2004, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
“The value of human life in this state, in this country, has diminished somewhat," said U.S. Attorney Jay Town. "I do believe there is a false narrative regarding police officers and law enforcement and their value to our society.”
Town said he interacted with Williams several times over the year, he called him a “sheriff’s sheriff.”
“He was a gentle man, he was a kind man, but he was also a professional member of law enforcement," Town said. "It does leave a big hole in the state’s tapestry of law enforcement.”
Town said law enforcement officers aren’t appreciated for how hard their jobs really are and how dangerous they can be.
“That is how dangerous a job law enforcement can be, the most garden variety of situations can turn into a deadly one just that quickly," Town said. "So, I don’t believe people appreciate that about our law enforcement. I certainly do and I’ve grown tired of that false narrative.”
So far this year, Birmingham Police Seargent Wytasha Carter was killed in January when approaching two burglary suspects.
Mobile Officer Sean Tuder was killed trying to arrest a man for a series of breaking and entering crimes, also in January.
Auburn Police Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in May responding to a domestic violence incident at a trailer park.
Tuscaloosa investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in September while serving a failure to appear warrant.
Now, Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John: Williams is the latest public servant we mourn for killed by gun fire.
It is important to note another law enforcement official died in the line of duty this year. Monroe County Deputy Julius Dailey was killed in June when his car crashed while responding to a burglary call.
The good news is Town said he and others are doing everything they can to fight back against this violence against law enforcement.
Town said this year in the Northern District of Alabama they have prosecuted more people for illegal firearms than ever before.
