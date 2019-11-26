Special Report: About 1 in 4 people have hole in heart

(WAFF) - Jeremy Hutchens was a healthy 42-year-old with no serious medical complications, until April of 2018.
“I couldn’t see. Everything was just a blur," says Hutchens. "I had an extremely bad headache.”
He assumed it was only a migraine. But when the vision loss persisted for several days, Hutchens called the doctor.
“They immediately said, ‘You need to come in now.’”
Within a few minutes of getting an MRI, Hutchens was told he had suffered a stroke, and with later testing, doctors discovered he had a hole in his heart, known as a PFO. Surprisingly enough, every person’s life begins with this hole.
“We all have a PFO before we’re born," says Dr. Mihir Kanitkar, a cardiologist at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center. "It’s what lets the mother’s oxygen-rich blood get to the fetal circulation. But in most of us, soon after birth in the first few hours or days, this PFO communication seals off.”
However, for about 1 in 4 people, the hole doesn’t close. Usually, this is of no significance. In rare cases though, a PFO can lead to a stroke, as it did for Hutchens.
“Typically, a PFO contributes to having a stroke because blood supply from the legs that typically would be filtered out by the lungs internal filtration system is bypassed across this PFO, and that blood can go directly to the brain," says Kanitkar. “So, microscopic blood clots that may form in all of us can then directly go to the brain and cause a stroke.”
So, should the approximately 25 percent of people with a PFO be concerned? Well, no. Again, many people have this condition and experience no symptoms. Even if you wanted to be cautious though, the procedure to close a PFO isn’t typically performed preemptively.
“Unless they’ve had neurological symptoms, unless they’ve suffered a TIA or a stroke, that would be the only time that we would even start entertaining the possibility that a PFO closure device may be beneficial," says Kanitkar.
That’s because the procedure to close a PFO, which involves implanting a device inside the heart, can pose complications.
“I think death is always a known complication of any cardiac procedure when you’re putting devices inside the heart," says Kanitkar.
Patients can also in rare circumstances experience chest pain, heart palpitations and other issues with the device itself following the procedure. For this reason, the decision to close is a weighted decision.
“The benefits of doing so need to be justified based on the risks taken," says Kanitkar.
So, under what circumstances should someone with a PFO undergo the procedure? Dr. Kanitkar says characteristics like the size of the hole and the seriousness of the stroke are determining factors.
In Hutchen’s case, given his age and lack of other medical issues that could contribute to a stroke, such as high cholesterol, doctors were able to identify the PFO as the issue and decided to move forward with the procedure.
“A year later, I’m back to doing the same things I was,” says Hutchens.
For those who don’t receive closure, Dr. Kanitkar says he understands the thought of a hole in the heart is unsettling but wants to remind people that a PFO is not typically something to be concerned about.
“I think overall, reassurance is what most patients need," says Kanitkar. "Knowing that this is something that is relatively frequent, and for the most part, does not cause any significant issues lifelong.”
