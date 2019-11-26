Limestone County robbery suspects identified, one still on the loose

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of two suspects alleged to have robbed a grocery store Saturday.
The robbery happened at the B&K Grocery in Tanner.
The Sheriff’s Office says that Matthew Wright was taken into custody on Monday. Investigators say Wright served as the getaway driver in the robbery.
The second suspect was identified as Jaterrius Burrell. The Sheriff’s office says he’s considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public. Call 911 if you spot him.
Previously investigators released surveillance video allegedly showing Burrell entering the store and robbing a cashier at gunpoint. He will face two robbery charges when caught.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.