Limestone County robbery suspects identified, one still on the loose

The B&K grocery store was robbed on Nov. 23, 2019. (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
November 26, 2019 at 12:57 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 12:57 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of two suspects alleged to have robbed a grocery store Saturday.

The robbery happened at the B&K Grocery in Tanner.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Matthew Wright was taken into custody on Monday. Investigators say Wright served as the getaway driver in the robbery.

Source: Limestone County Jail
The second suspect was identified as Jaterrius Burrell. The Sheriff’s office says he’s considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public. Call 911 if you spot him.

Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office
Previously investigators released surveillance video allegedly showing Burrell entering the store and robbing a cashier at gunpoint. He will face two robbery charges when caught.

