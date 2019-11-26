The Iron Bowl is more than a rivalry to the Alabama Crimson Tide

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Sure beating a rival means braggin’ rights, and that is nice, but to the University of Alabama football team, the 2019 match-up at Auburn also has college football playoff implications.
“Maybe it’s good that so much is riding on this game,” said Bama Head Football Coach Nick Saban. “This is what we play for all season, for this opportunity, and if I have to tell my players that, then you don’t know college football.”
Bama is currently ranked fifth in the latest playoff poll, and is in good shape to maybe earn the final spot of the college football playoff, if the Tide is able to win the game.
The Tide own a 46-36-1 record in the series; however, in games at Auburn, it is the Tigers with a 9-5 advantage. This year’s game is taking place in Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
