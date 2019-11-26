’I am definitely heartbroken’: Macon County Sheriff believes remains belong to Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Everyone is heartbroken.” That’s what Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said Monday during a news conference on remains found in his county.
Brunson said he believes the remains belong to Aniah Blanchard, but he did not specify why he believes that, saying only investigators will use dental records to identify the remains.
The remains were found behind a church off County Road 2 in the Shorter area of Macon County. Sheriff Brunson said this is not a road that is traveled very often.
Brunson also said whoever brought the body down this road probably does not know the area very well.
Brunson said investigators will process the scene for several days. He said as the investigators work, they have been quiet, they are sad.
Auburn police emailed this news release Monday afternoon:
During the course of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, investigators obtained information regarding the possible location of a body. On November 25, 2019, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Auburn Police, along with members of the Task Force, Lee County DA’s Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, ALEA and Montgomery County Sheriff Office, responded to a wooded area in the 38,000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter, Alabama.
After a brief search by Investigators they located what appeared to be human remains several feet into the woodline. A complete investigation is underway by ALEA and Auburn Police to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location. The examination will explore if the remains are those of Aniah Blanchard who went missing on October 24, 2019. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
