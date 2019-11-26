Former Florence man dies in drive-by shooting outside Birmingham lounge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former resident of Florence died in a drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hookah lounge over the weekend.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Euphoria Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge. Those inside the lounge were told the leave the establishment after a fight.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Fredrick Asher, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Asher’s cousin told the Times Daily that he was “just an innocent bystander”.
Four others were hurt in the shooting, but Asher was the only one to lose his life.
No suspects have been arrested.
