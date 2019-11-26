Focus on men’s health: Five things you need to know

Boys who were part of the childhood obesity epidemic that took root in the late 1990s and early 2000s are now young men, and doctors say they need more regular interaction with health care providers to correct the course of their adult lives. “Typically, we used to say age 30 for the first full, comprehensive exam, but now because we’re seeing so much high cholesterol and coronary artery disease at an early age” Dr. Howard said. “A lot of practitioners will say ‘Let’s get a good comprehensive screen by 20.’”. Dr. Howard adds diabetes among young men also seems to be rising. He says the first comprehensive exam should include a look at blood sugar, liver function and a blood count that can detect things like anemia, infections and even Leukemia.