Showers and storms tonight into Wednesday morning

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Good Tuesday, Tennessee Valley! As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, wet weather will impact the area.
The first half of the day will remain quiet. Clouds will increase from the west ahead of all of the rain that will move in later this evening. A southerly flow is in place, moving around 10 mph, and highs will be in the mid 60s today.
There will be a few isolated showers in northwest Alabama, then more rain will move in, becoming more widespread from west to east tonight.
The highest rain coverage and intensity will happen overnight and early Wednesday morning before sunrise. Some storms could be strong overnight. No severe weather is expected.
After this storm system passes through, cooler and drier air will filter in behind the cold front. Wednesday afternoon's temperatures will be cooler than the morning temperatures, so tomorrow's highs will occur in the morning.
The cooler air will also knock down temperatures for Thanksgiving. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s.
Expect dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Black Friday will also be dry, and temperatures will rebound back into the lower 60s.
