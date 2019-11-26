Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn on Iron Bowl Week and his favorite and not-so favorite rivalry moments

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn said he, his players, and his coaches are excited about Iron Bowl Week and playing Alabama Saturday.
He said the Tigers let the game get away from them last year, and his team will work to make sure that does not happen this year.
Coach Malzahn said the team’s goal for this big game is to make those impact plays that help you win games.
When asked about throwback Iron Bowl games Malzahn said the winning pass to the late Philip Lutzenkirchen in 2010 is one of his favorite moments. So is Kick Six.
This is also Senior Saturday for Auburn. It’s the team’s last game at home, and coach said when the last game is the Iron Bowl that’s as good as it gets.
Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
