Athens elementary students learn from Scottish sister city

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Some students in Athens are getting a look at what life is like in a different country.
Athens Elementary School has partnered with Stonehaven Elementary in Scotland to open students’ eyes to other cultures. It’s part of their ongoing sister cities program.
Athens’ iAcademy students get to video chat with Stonehaven teachers.
In the second of six sessions, students talked with a fisherman from Scotland on Tuesday.
School administrators say students have been fascinated by hearing the different dialects and learning about Scottish customs.
“They’ve been really wanting to investigate the different aspects of their country and how they’ve gone from a king and queen to no king and queen,” said third-grade teacher Veronica Breakfield.
Students are also creating artwork that will hang in a church in Scotland.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.