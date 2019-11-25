WATCH LIVE: Emergency crews responding to downtown Cincinnati partial building collapse, 3 injured

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a partial building collapse downtown.
Cincinnati police say they along with Cincinnati fire crews are responding to the area of 4th and Race Streets where the collapse happened.
The collapse happened at a construction project at the location.
Three people are injured and have been removed from the collapsed area, fire officials say, and crews are searching for others, but they are unsure if anyone is injured or trapped.
Police say other injuries are currently unknown and they’re shutting down 5th and Race Streets.
