Trash Pandas introduce 23-game ‘mini-plans’ for partial season tickets

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced the sale of partial-season ticket mini-plans for 2020.
Each mini-plan consists of 23 home games, but none include Opening Day. Only full-season ticket holders are guaranteed a seat for Opening Day.
The mini-plans are for box seats only, and include these benefits:
• Just a single-year commitment
• 10% discount at the Trash Pandas Junkyard and Emporium team stores
• 20% off parking
“These mini-plans make the perfect Christmas gift for all the baseball fans in your family,” said Ralph Nelson, f Trash Pandas, President and CEO.
The three mini-plans are named Mercury, Gemini and Apollo and each has its own specialty. Specific dates for each plan are available here.
The Mercury Plan is the All-American plan, including Memorial Day and the big 3rd of July game and spectacular fireworks show.
The Gemini Plan is perfect for families with 5 Sunday games and 4 Saturday games, as well as the final home game of the season.
The Apollo Plan is a weekend special with the most weekend games of the three plans. It also includes the second home game of the season.
Each mini-plan is priced at $345 per seat. All three plans are available for sale at the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre, also by calling 256-325-1403, fans can email seasontickets@trashpandasbaseball.com or visit www.TrashPandasBaseball.com.
