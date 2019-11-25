Suspect in shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff booked into jail

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection to Saturday night’s shooting that killed Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was booked into the Elmore County Jail late Sunday afternoon.
William Chase Johnson was taken into custody late Saturday night at the same gas station where Sheriff Williams was shot and killed. The gas station is at the corner of Highway 21 and Highway 97, which is the main intersection in Hayneville. It is across the street from the Lowndes County Courthouse.
Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Johnson fled from the gas station after the shooting around 8 p.m. and then reappeared at the gas station around midnight. Law enforcement took a handgun from Johnson when he was taken into custody.
Early Sunday morning law enforcement officers were still actively processing the scene at the gas station. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
