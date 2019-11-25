Sunshine today, rain returns tomorrow

Happy Monday, and Happy Thanksgiving Week! Today begins with patchy fog and frosty conditions. Temperatures fell into the 20s and 30s overnight. The sky will stay clear and there will be plenty of sunshine to help rebound temperatures into the low 60s.
Rain comes back into the forecast late tomorrow. The first half of the day Tuesday looks to be nice, but a cold front will ignite showers and storms Tuesday late into the day. There could be a few isolated showers in northwest Alabama during Tuesday afternoon, but showers will spark for most late in the evening. Showers and storms will continue to pour overnight into Wednesday morning. Conditions dry out nicely Wednesday afternoon.
Cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front. Thanksgiving day looks dry, but cool. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.
