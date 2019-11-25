SPARK Academy at Cowart earns STEM certification

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - SPARK Academy at Cowart has earned STEM certification.
It’s a process a few years in the making.
The K-3 school in Athens became a STEM school 3 years ago.
Cognia, a national school improvement organization, granted the certification to SPARK Academy earlier this month.
The lead learner for SPARK Academy, Beth McKinney, says her students see that the sky is the limit.
“They see through our program that there is no limit. If they want to be an engineer, if they wanted to work on computers, if they want to program rockets, anything that they want to, they see the future. And it’s not just what’s in a traditional classroom. They get to see all of the possibilities that we have, especially living in the north Alabama area,” she said.
McKinney went on to say she is proud of her students and their hard work and is excited to see how they will give back to their community someday with what they learn in the classroom.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.