Third suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.
According to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, David Johnson Jr. has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution. He was arrested in Montgomery.
Two other suspects, Ibraheem Yazeed and Atwon “Squirmy” Fisher, were previously arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Earlier Monday, human remains believed to be those of Blanchard were located in Macon County, Ala. Blanchard, 19, was last seen late on the night of Oct. 23 at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn and was reported missing the following day.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.