3M chemicals reportedly found at Brookhaven site

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New documents are shedding more light about toxic chemical testing at 3M’s Brookhaven site.
Preliminary testing shows the same toxic chemicals found in the Wheeler Reservoir were found at the site of the former Brookhaven Middle School and Aquadome Center.
Chemicals once used to make Scotchgard were found in fish in the Wheeler Reservoir. Water from the site drains into Dry Creek, which feeds into the Tennessee River.
3M has proposed more thorough monitoring of the Brookhaven site based on these results.
