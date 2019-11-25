Local sheriffs remember slain Lowndes County Sheriff

LIMESTONE / MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Sheriff John Williams dedicated more than 40 years of his life to public safety, including 19 years as sheriff.
During that time, he worked with law enforcement across the state.
“He like so many sheriffs of us in rural counties, you get home, somebody calls something in and it’s close by your residence. You throw your britches back on and you go out and answer that call," Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said.
It’s something Blakely has done hundreds of times.
He says, in the moment, you’re not thinking about yourself.
“That is a part of our job. Putting our life on the line, that’s what we do. That’s not something we want to do, it’s something we’re called to do for our citizens," Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett explained.
Sheriff Puckett and Sheriff Blakely both knew John Williams on a personal level.
“He will be greatly missed because Big John, his name reflects him. Pretty good sized fella, a big tall guy. His voice, his voice was something you couldn’t help but recognize from a mile away," Blakely said.
Sheriff Puckett says there’s just not enough good things he can say about Sheriff Big John Williams.
Both sheriffs say regardless of Saturday’s deadly shooting, they still have faith in humanity.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people we deal with are just like us, our families, our parents, our wives, our grand kids, you can’t stay in the mode where you got your gun pulled out wanting to point it at someone all the time," Blakely said.
Deputies from Morgan and Limestone will be honoring Big John in the funeral procession next Monday.
