Latest numbers show flu activity on the rise across Ga. and Ala.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recent updated numbers show flu activity is on the rise across the Peach State and across Alabama.
The latest numbers show moderate flu activity across Georgia. The new data is from the week of November 3rd.
The new numbers show more activity compared to the low activity reported the week before.
One new outbreak was reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The percentage of outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms was above the regional baseline at just over 4 percent.
In Alabama, there are five new outbreaks reported across the state.
