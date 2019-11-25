Huntsville organization collecting canned goods for city’s homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of us will be grocery shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Don’t forget about the homeless men and women who call the streets of Huntsville home.
Tent City Project Huntsville is asking that you grab a 12-pack of soup, chili, canned ravioli or other non-perishable food on your next grocery run. Drop off donations by December 1 at the Old Westlawn Middle School. This is part of the organization’s “Souper Saturday” event.
Tent City is collecting donations to help our homeless community make it through the winter months ahead.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.