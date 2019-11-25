Hudson Alpha scientists working on brand new pancreatic cancer research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scientists at Hudson Alpha are partnering with scientists at CFD Research Crop. for potentially exciting new research into pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is a very deadly disease. Each year 44,000 Americans are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 38,000 die from it.
The disease can also be difficult to detect in the early stages and is resistant to many of the current drugs used to fight it.
"We really need new strategies and new drugs to fight this disease,” said AJ Singhal, a senior research scientist with CFD.
The goal is to create a drug to help the existing drugs work more efficiently and also combat the pancreatic cancer cells.
“Basically, there’s really no drugs that work against pancreatic cancer," said Singhal. “The survival rates are so slim and there’s so much resistance. They find the cancer very late usually so you need a treatment that works very well and works quickly to save a patient.”
Singhal and other scientists at CFD have created a “road map” of the problematic gene that blocks pancreatic cancer drugs from working and are using the “road map” to discover compounds to block the gene and improve existing drugs.
“We’re using that road map, that unique road map of that protein that we’ve built, to screen about 10 million different compounds computationally for their ability to block the protein,” Singhal said. "Once we’ve found a small amount, like 20-40 different compounds, we’ll start testing those in the lab.”
The small amount of compounds will be sent over to scientist Sara Cooper at Hudson Alpha, Cooper and other scientists will test the compounds against pancreatic cancer cells to see if they work.
“It’s potentially really exciting,” Cooper said.
Cooper said this research started years ago and now they can continue with CFD’s help.
“It allows us to keep this moving forward because CFD has an expertise that we don’t have and it allows us to complement each other," Cooper said.
The partnership between Hudson Alpha and CFD began at an event called Science on Tap, where scientists from the for-profit and non-profit sides meet to talk about ways to potentially collaborate on research over drinks.
Hudson Alpha and CFD scientists are conducting their research with a new grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.