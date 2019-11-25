Event to highlight child care needs among employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents often find themselves struggling to balance work and raising children. Sometimes, they are forced to choose: one works outside the home, while the other stays home with the children. On December 3, the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber will host an event for employers to discuss child-care solutions to help keep parents in the workplace.
The event, meant for employers, is free, but registration is required. You can find details on the 2019 Alabama Child Care WORKS For North Alabama Working Families event on the Huntsville Madison County Chamber website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.