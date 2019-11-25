Affidavit: Suspect in Blanchard case disposed evidence, aided Yazeed

By WSFA Staff | November 25, 2019 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 4:21 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are learning more details on the involvement of the second suspect charged in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

According to an arrest affidavit, Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher provided transportation to another suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, and disposed of evidence.

Fisher appeared before Lee County Judge Steven Speakman Monday and was denied bond. Speakman set Fisher’s preliminary hearing for Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.

Blanchard's father sits in the courtroom during FIsher's first appearance.
In 2004, Fisher and another man were arrested for capital murder in the robbery and shooting death of Amy Rawls in Montgomery. He pleaded guilty to felony murder in that case. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, after his murder conviction Fisher served one year, 11 months and 28 days in prison.

Fisher was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the Blanchard case. He remains in the Lee County Jail.

Yazeed was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with kidnapping Blanchard.

Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.

